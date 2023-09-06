Life Listens: New music from Miley Cyrus, Benjamin Kheng, Stray Kids, Yoga Lin and Slowdive

Miley Cyrus’ tears in the music video for her song Used To Be Young are apparently real.

In the emotional ballad, the American pop star reflects on her wild partying past, and contemplates change and the passage of time.

Cyrus says she got emotional because she was looking at her mother and manager Tish Cyrus, 56, who was livestreamed from inside the video camera that was filming her.

“So, we could see each other and as she was dancing, it just made me cry, it made me laugh, it brought up so many real emotions and I think it’s really letting people into true emotion, which I don’t feel we get to see very much these days,” says the singer-actress in a press statement.

Underneath her custom-made Maison Margiela bodysuit designed by John Galliano, Miley Cyrus wears a Mickey Mouse T-shirt, a nod to her beginnings as a child star on Disney Channel sitcom Hannah Montana.

To celebrate the release of Used To Be Young, Cyrus also put out Endless Summer Vacation: Continued (Backyard Sessions), a Disney+ show featuring an in-depth interview as well as performances of her hit songs.

