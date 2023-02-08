Life Listens: New music from Maneskin, Power Station, Raye, Teng and The Last Rockstars

Italian rock quartet Maneskin might have lost Best New Artist award to American jazz singer Samara Joy at the recent Grammy Awards. But they can take comfort in the fact that their latest and third album, Rush!, is doing well on the charts worldwide.

The release, which has 17 tracks, topped the charts in various European countries such as Austria, Belgium and Italy. In the United States, it went to No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Alternative Albums chart.

Unlike many other Eurovision winners – the band gained global fame after winning the European music contest in 2021 – they seem intent to be more than just one-trick ponies.

Their music, and image, might be a pastiche of glam and hard rock bands from the 1970s and 1980s. Still, there is enough youthful exuberance and theatrical swagger to make the songs in Rush! an enjoyable treat for rock fans. – Eddino Abdul Hadi

