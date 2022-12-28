Life Listens: New music from Kendrick Lamar, Little Simz, Yung Raja and NCT Dream

Award-winning British rapper Little Simz sprang a surprise when she dropped her latest and fifth album No Thank You without any warning in the second week of December.

It is also not a common move to release an album so late into the year, when many publications have already tallied their year-end “best of” lists.

But going against the grain is a strategy that is on brand for Little Simz, who won Best New Artist at the Brit Awards in February.

No Thank You also comes two months after she picked up one of Britain’s most prestigious music awards, the Mercury Prize, for her 2021 album, Sometimes I Might Be Introvert.

Here, her assertive verses are enhanced by the lush production by frequent collaborator Inflo, who expertly fuses hip-hop beats with orchestral instrumentation, gospel arrangements and soul-funk flourishes.

She delves into heavy issues such as generational trauma, mental health and the exploitation of artistes by bad actors in the entertainment industry in a vivid storytelling style that cements her position as one of Britain’s most exemplary rappers. - Eddino Abdul Hadi

