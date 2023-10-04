Life Listens: New music from Jungkook, Ed Sheeran, The Great Spy Experiment

Chart Champ: Jungkook (featuring Jack Harlow) – 3D
There was no question that the new release of BTS’ youngest member Jungkook would top charts.
The R&B and pop number 3D is the 26-year-old superstar’s second release, after his official solo debut single and Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit Seven dropped in July.
Featuring American rapper Jack Harlow, 3D immediately reigned supreme on iTunes’ Top Song charts in 100 regions – including the United States, Britain, Japan, Canada and Italy – on the day of its release on Sept 29.
It also topped Japan’s Oricon Daily Digital Single Ranking and sat at second place on music streamer
Spotify’s Daily Top Song Global chart on Wednesday, behind Doja Cat’s Paint The Town Red.
Much like Seven, 3D is a fully English track that continues Jungkook’s streak of sexy and flirtatious songs. Its lyrics serenade a woman, enticing her to appear in front of him in person so he can kiss and touch her.
Unlike Seven, 3D not have a clean version and an explicit one. In any case, the raciest portions of the song are reserved for Harlow’s rap verse, which brags about his playboy ways. – Jan Lee
Ace Album: Ed Sheeran – Autumn Variations
In August, British pop star Ed Sheeran surprised fans with the announcement of another new album.
The release, Autumn Variations, is now out, barely four months after he dropped – (Subtract) in May.
The songs in his seventh album come from the same writing and recording sessions that produced –.
Musically, the tunes are not so different, which means more of the sentimental ballads and bittersweet pop songs that he made his name on.
What is interesting is that Sheeran has said that the 14 songs are based on his real-life friends.
Inspired by life changes that occur as the season turns from summer to autumn, the stories in these tunes run a gamut of emotions – from loneliness (The Day I Was Born) and love (Magical) to despair (When Will I Be Alright) and pride (England).
Autumn Variations is also significant because it is the singer’s first album with the music label that he founded in 2015, Gingerbread Man Records.
Sheeran also got his fans involved in the making of the record. An alternative version of the album comprises the same 14 songs played and recorded live in the living rooms of various fans. – Eddino Abdul Hadi
Must-see MV: Blink-182 – One More Time
American pop-punk trio Blink-182’s music video for One More Time is an emotional journey to the band’s past.
As the band perform, the backdrop constantly changes to the settings of previous music videos, such as hit songs What’s My Age Again? (1999) and I Miss You (2004).
Also featured are stage set-ups from significant live shows, such as the 1999 Warped Tour and MTV’s Live TRL from 2001, and even past album covers.
The song is one of the early singles from the album One More Time..., the first new Blink-182 album since co-founder, singer and guitarist Tom DeLonge rejoined the band in 2021.
The poignant ballad seemingly references significant moments from the band’s 31-year history, including singer-bassist Mark Hoppus’ battle with cancer, drummer Travis Barker surviving a plane crash in 2008 and also DeLonge’s departure and eventual return.
“I wish they told us, it shouldn’t take a sickness, or airplanes falling out the sky,” Hoppus sings, while DeLonge reminiscences about how they went from being strangers to brothers. – Eddino Abdul Hadi
Singapore Scene: The Great Spy Experiment – Sanctuary/Secrets
It took eight years, but home-grown indie rock outfit The Great Spy Experiment are finally back.
On Oct 7, the quintet will release two songs, Sanctuary and Secrets, their first new tunes since second album Litmus dropped in 2013.
On Oct 8, the band will be back on stage to perform at the Esplanade’s annual alternative music festival, Baybeats. It is a return that is highly anticipated – all the tickets to the free show have already been snapped up by fans who pre-registered online.
Formed in 2005, the line-up of singer-guitarist Saiful Idris, drummer Fandy Razak, bassist Khairyl Hashim, keyboardist Magdelene Han and guitarist Song split up in 2015 before regrouping this year.
The two new songs will make the listener feel like the band never really went away, as they have the group’s signature penchant for stirring melodies and danceable beats mixed with cinematic rock.
Secrets, for example, features big rock riffs and searing guitar solos, while Sanctuary is an uplifting tune with arena-sized ambitions. – Eddino Abdul Hadi
Stream This Song: TFBoys – See You Tomorrow
In the blink of an eye, Chinese boy band TFBoys are celebrating their 10th anniversary in 2023.
To think that just a decade ago, members Karry Wang, Roy Wang and Jackson Yee, then only 12 and 13 years old, were rocking street dance moves and singing in pre-pubescent voices.
They projected a school-boy wholesomeness that catapulted them to superstardom.
Now in their early 20s, the members all have solo careers. Music releases as a trio have become exceedingly rare. Their sound has also changed markedly – more distant and reserved, and looking back as much as forward.
Their single See You Tomorrow marks the group’s milestone.
With lyrics such as “This confession is from the past to the future/no deadline, never withdraw”, the mid-tempo track conveys an unending devotion to their fans. The highlight here is leader Karry Wang’s rap, a feature of many of the group’s hits. – Benson Ang