Life Listens: New music from Jungkook, Ed Sheeran, The Great Spy Experiment

There was no question that the new release of BTS’ youngest member Jungkook would top charts.

The R&B and pop number 3D is the 26-year-old superstar’s second release, after his official solo debut single and Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit Seven dropped in July.

Featuring American rapper Jack Harlow, 3D immediately reigned supreme on iTunes’ Top Song charts in 100 regions – including the United States, Britain, Japan, Canada and Italy – on the day of its release on Sept 29.

It also topped Japan’s Oricon Daily Digital Single Ranking and sat at second place on music streamer

Spotify’s Daily Top Song Global chart on Wednesday, behind Doja Cat’s Paint The Town Red.

Much like Seven, 3D is a fully English track that continues Jungkook’s streak of sexy and flirtatious songs. Its lyrics serenade a woman, enticing her to appear in front of him in person so he can kiss and touch her.