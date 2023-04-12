Life Listens: New music from Jisoo, Jack Black, Joanna Dong, Labrinth and Yaeji

In this weekly column, The Straits Times curates the most buzz-worthy music you need to know about now.

Chart Champ: Jisoo – Flower

With her new single Flower, included in the two-track EP Me, Jisoo – the last member of K-pop girl group Blackpink to make a solo debut – has become the first South Korean female soloist to enter the Top 40 of the Official United Kingdom Singles Charts.

Flower made its Top 40 debut at No. 38 on the latest chart, released last Friday. It is also No. 1 on the iTunes Top Songs charts in at least 57 different regions within a day of its release on March 31. Its music video already has a whopping 114 million views.

The song is pretty and elegant, beginning with plucked strings and going heavy on the percussion. But it feels somewhat underwhelming and would have benefited from a stronger, more memorable hook. As it stands, the number feels muted, especially for one quarter of the biggest girl group in the world.