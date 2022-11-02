Life Listens: New music from Jin, Arctic Monkeys, Priscilla Abby and Sobs

A BTS music video is almost always packed with Easter eggs for fans to pore over, and the solo outing of the K-pop boy band’s oldest member is no different. The Astronaut is Jin’s collaboration with British rock band Coldplay, who co-wrote the song.

It is a pretty, atmospheric pop-rock number that takes its time to unfold and gels well with the MV’s cinematic landscape and story. In it, Jin portrays an alien who crash-lands on Earth. When a spaceship arrives to take him home, he rushes towards it, but at the final moment, decides to stay on Earth, having formed attachments and family on the planet.

And it is packed with details. Coldplay frontman Chris Martin makes a cheeky cameo appearance as a newscaster on television, and there are posters of Coldplay and BTS put up in Jin’s bedroom.

There are moments that will touch fans’ hearts as well. The song arrives shortly after Jin’s announcement that he will be preparing to enlist for mandatory military service in South Korea for two years, and is seen by many as a temporary farewell to fans.