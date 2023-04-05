Life Listens: New music from Jimin, JJ Lin, Charlie Puth, boygenius and Rangga Jones

In this weekly column, The Straits Times curates the most buzz-worthy music you need to know about now.

Chart Champ: Jimin – Like Crazy

Leave it to a member of BTS to make history.

The K-pop septet’s Jimin became the first South Korean soloist to debut atop America’s Billboard Hot 100 songs chart with Like Crazy from his new EP Face, released on March 24.

According to Billboard, Like Crazy sold 254,000 song downloads and CD singles and drew 10 million streams in its first week.

The dreamy, sultry synth-pop number that has both Korean and English versions does away with the overt sound effects of Set Me Free Pt 2, a previously released track from Face, and allows Jimin’s voice to shine. It is a solid piece of electronic dance music that is trance-like and addictive.

Like Crazy is partly inspired by the 2011 romance movie of the same name about a long-distance relationship starring Anton Yelchin, Felicity Jones and Jennifer Lawrence, with lines from the film – “I think we can last forever“ and “What’s the point?“ – bookending the track.