Life Listens: New music from Jennie, Drake, Sufjan Stevens, Yeule and Cyndi Wang

After much anticipation, Blackpink’s Jennie has finally released her song You & Me on streaming services.

The 27-year-old first unveiled it in October 2022 on the first stop of the K-pop girl group’s Born Pink world tour, which concluded in September 2023 after a staggering 66 shows.

You & Me was performed regularly – including at their two shows in Singapore in May – but was officially released only on Oct 6 after the year-long tour ended, as a gift to fans.

This marks Jennie’s second solo release after 2018’s chart-topping Solo.

Within a day of its release, You & Me hit No. 1 on the iTunes Top Songs charts in 53 regions worldwide. The song is also in the Top 20 of Spotify’s daily global song list.

Described as a sultry dance-pop number, the chorus features the refrain: “I love you and me/Dancing in the moonlight.”

The moonlight reference is reflected in the single’s artwork – its cover was drawn by Japanese manga Sailor Moon’s (1991 to 1997) creator Naoko Takeuchi. – Jan Lee

