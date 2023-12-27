Life Listens: New Christmas song from Jay Chou; Josh Makazo on Music Lab podcast

SINGAPORE – In this weekly column, The Straits Times curates the most buzz-worthy music you need to know about now.

Stream This Song: Jay Chou (featuring Gary Yang) – Christmas Star

Christmas may be over, but the Yuletide spirit is still very much alive among the Jay Chou fans cheering the Taiwanese superstar’s single Christmas Star, which was released on Dec 22.

His first music release since the album Greatest Works Of Art in July 2022, its music video quickly became the top trending video for music on YouTube. Although the song features Chou’s long-time friend and collaborator Gary Yang, the latter sings only one verse.

Rather unusual for a Christmas song, Christmas Star is, first, R&B-influenced, with a melody composed by Chou, compared with the many pop ditties that flood the airwaves around this time of year.

Second, its lyrics by Taiwanese lyricist Vincent Fang are about breaking up with a partner just before Christmas Day.