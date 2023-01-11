Life Listens: New music from Jackson Wang, Iggy Pop, Annette Lee and Benjamin Kheng

After his sold-out solo concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in December and a glitzy Christmas Eve party at Marina Bay Sands’ infinity pool, Hong Kong-born singer-rapper Jackson Wang closed 2022 by releasing this new single on the last day of the year.

And what a way to say “New year, new me”. The track is a welcome departure from the fiery passion and emotional turmoil of his Magic Man (2022) album. Instead, Why Why Why opts for a laid-back, understated approach, with simple instrumentation and a soft groovy beat.

The lyrics sees the protagonist eschew cliches to justify his attraction to his love interest. Love, to him, is a feeling – there is no why. Through the simplicity of this message, Wang’s rawness and authenticity shine through. – Benson Ang

Ace Album: Iggy Pop – Every Loser