Life Listens: New music from IVE, Metallica, Rainie Yang, Morgan Wallen and Abangsapau

Ace Album: IVE – I’ve IVE

K-pop girl group IVE are, without a doubt, one of the hottest new groups of the moment. The sextet have enjoyed momentous success since their debut in December 2021 with the earworm Eleven, following up with even bigger hits like the chart-topping Love Dive, which was awarded Song Of The Year at multiple South Korean music shows in 2022.

It is little wonder then that their first full-length album is a sales sensation. Within a week of its release on April 10, it has sold 1,102,107 copies, making them the third K-pop girl group after Blackpink and Aespa to become million-sellers in a week.

And the IVE fever will hit Singapore soon too, as they are slated to hold their first fan concert here on June 30.

The 11-track I’ve IVE is anchored by I Am, a big, confident pop song not afraid to be loud. It is bolstered by an addictive hook and powerful high notes.