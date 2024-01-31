Life Listens: New music from IU, Justin Timberlake, The Smile, Jackson Yee and Sistrum

It has been more than two years since K-pop superstar IU released an album, so she makes sure to come back strong with a haunting ballad and a BTS member by her side.

Love Wins All, released before her album The Winning drops on Feb 20, is the first song in South Korea to achieve a perfect all-kill in 2024. It swept the top spot on various music charts, such as the daily and Top 100 charts of Melon, the daily and real-time charts of Genie and Bugs, the top songs chart of YouTube Music and more.