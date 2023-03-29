Life Listens: New music from Ed Sheeran, A-mei, Depeche Mode, Lana Del Rey and Nathan Hartono

American singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey’s latest album is set to take the top spot in the British charts, her sixth album to go to No. 1.

Her ninth album overall, Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd is her most introspective collection of songs yet, a fascinating evolution of an artiste who has taken on several mythical personas in past releases.

The wordy album title refers to a beautifully decorated, but now long abandoned, tunnel in her home state of California. In the title track, she questions if a similar fate lies in store in her future.