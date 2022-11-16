Life Listens: New music from Drake and 21 Savage, Joji, Alyph, Nine One One and KarFun

If there is anyone who can knock American singer Taylor Swift off the top of the pop charts after her two-week stint there, it is Canadian hip-hop star Drake.

Her Loss is the first collaborative album between Drake and American rapper 21 Savage.

Both are huge in the hip-hop world, so it is no surprise that the release went straight to No. 1 on the Billboard album charts.

It is Drake’s 12th album to get to the top, which puts him third behind The Beatles, who have 19, and American rapper Jay-Z, who has 14. Her Loss is 21 Savage’s third to top the same charts.

Eight of the album’s songs, including Rich Flex and Privileged Rappers, occupy the second to ninth placing on Billboard’s singles charts, while Swift’s Anti-Hero is still at No. 1.

While there certainly is chemistry between Drake and 21 Savage, there are no immediate standouts among the 16 tracks, which seem to be overshadowed by controversy following the album’s release.

A fake Vogue cover that was part of its promo prompted Conde Nast, the magazine’s publisher, to sue the pair for using the Vogue name without permission.

Both rappers are also being called out for dissing personalities such as American rapper Megan Thee Stallion and American entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian, husband of Drake’s former girlfriend and American tennis star Serena Williams. – Eddino Abdul Hadi

