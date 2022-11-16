Life Listens: New music from Drake and 21 Savage, Joji, Alyph, Nine One One and KarFun

SINGAPORE – Life Listens: In this weekly column, The Straits Times curates the most buzz-worthy music you need to know about now.
Chart Champ: Drake and 21 Savage – Her Loss
If there is anyone who can knock American singer Taylor Swift off the top of the pop charts after her two-week stint there, it is Canadian hip-hop star Drake.
Her Loss is the first collaborative album between Drake and American rapper 21 Savage.
Both are huge in the hip-hop world, so it is no surprise that the release went straight to No. 1 on the Billboard album charts.
It is Drake’s 12th album to get to the top, which puts him third behind The Beatles, who have 19, and American rapper Jay-Z, who has 14. Her Loss is 21 Savage’s third to top the same charts.
Eight of the album’s songs, including Rich Flex and Privileged Rappers, occupy the second to ninth placing on Billboard’s singles charts, while Swift’s Anti-Hero is still at No. 1.
While there certainly is chemistry between Drake and 21 Savage, there are no immediate standouts among the 16 tracks, which seem to be overshadowed by controversy following the album’s release.
A fake Vogue cover that was part of its promo prompted Conde Nast, the magazine’s publisher, to sue the pair for using the Vogue name without permission.
Both rappers are also being called out for dissing personalities such as American rapper Megan Thee Stallion and American entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian, husband of Drake’s former girlfriend and American tennis star Serena Williams. – Eddino Abdul Hadi
Ace Album: Joji – Smithereens
Japanese singer-songwriter Joji has quite an interesting career trajectory.
The United States-based content creator started out as a YouTube comedian in 2011 and went under pseudonyms such as Filthy Frank and Pink Guy. If you remember the Harlem Shake viral dance videos from 2013, he was the guy wearing the pink bodysuit in the original YouTube video that kicked off that craze.
In 2017, he shed his comedy roots to focus on his music. He has not looked back since and is now known for emotional R&B, alternative-pop ballads.
His third album Smithereens includes his most successful single, Glimpse Of Us, a piano-driven tearjerker of a track lamenting a past love. It cracked the top 10 of the US charts and topped charts in Singapore.
The first half of the album consists of mellow tracks drenched in melancholy, songs that lament lost relationships and missed chances.
The second half is where there is more sonic depth, with tracks layered with electronic music flourishes and skittering beats. The use of the words “demo” and “interlude” in the song titles might suggest half-baked ideas, but that is really not the case here, as they carry as much emotional weight as the earlier tracks. – Eddino Abdul Hadi
Singapore Scene: Alyph – Swipe
The Singapore rapper, producer and songwriter’s latest single Swipe is making waves here and across the Causeway.
The ultra-catchy Malay R&B and hip-hop song – which features a cameo by Datuk Seri Vida, a Malaysian celebrity business mogul –has sparked a viral TikTok craze.
And it is not just fans who are doing the Swipe dance. Former Malaysian prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin has also taken on the TikTok challenge for an election campaign video.
Swipe, a ditty about embracing your likes and dislikes, reached the No. 3 spot on Spotify’s Malaysian charts. With 2.8 million views and counting, the music video went to No. 1 on YouTube’s Trending in Malaysia charts. According to music label Universal Music Singapore, the achievement makes Swipe the first Singapore Malay song to top a chart in Malaysia.
Alyph will talk about how he created Swipe and the song’s impact in an episode of a new podcast series by The Straits Times called Music Lab. – Eddino Abdul Hadi
Must-See MV: Nine One One – Amigo
Taiwanese trio Nine One One may be known for their hip-hop and electronic music, but their latest video for the song Amigo shows that they know their pop music too.
With a title that means friend in Spanish, the clip incorporates many elements of the annual Day of the Dead festival, which is widely celebrated in Mexico. From the ornate skull make-up to the bright orange Mexican marigolds to the bold flowery dresses, the attention to detail here is meticulous and captures the event’s spirit of joyful celebration. The sombrero hats, Mariachi outfits and maracas add to the exotic Latin American flavour.
Fans of Taiwanese superstar Jay Chou will be able to spot the Mandopop king’s influences. Not only did he compose the song’s melody, but he is also the idol of one of the group’s members, Hung Yuhung. So it is no surprise that the music video is a tribute to Chou’s music, with segments referencing his previous music videos Tornado (2000), Nunchucks (2001) and All The Way North (2005). Its playful approach and fast-paced rap verses are hallmarks of Chou’s style too, as is its presentation style of grooving along with a bunch of buddies. – Benson Ang
Stream This Song: KarFun – Listen To The Rain
Those feeling gloomy because of the recent wet weather may be able to have a good cry to Malaysian singer KarFun’s new ballad, Listen To The Rain.
Released in late October, this sentimental number is the perfect soundtrack to a cloud-covered, dreary day.
Showcasing KarFun’s delicate, feather-light voice, the track expresses the despondent state of a jilted lover on a cold, lonely night. She clutches an umbrella in the rain, with nobody to pick her up, and presumes her love interest is dating somebody else. Tears well in her eyes and obstruct her vision, as she thinks of her former sweetheart. All she can do is listen quietly to the rain all night.
Such a crestfallen scenario plays out painfully in the lyrics, but it could provide some catharsis to anyone who has been hurt in love before, allowing them to let those negative feelings out. – Benson Ang