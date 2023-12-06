Life Listens: New music from Dolly Parton, Jam Hsiao, Take That, Kelvin Tan, Yoshiki and more

The sprawling 30-track project features an impressive ensemble of guest artistes, from pioneering rock stars such as Judas Priest’s Rob Halford and Joan Jett to contemporary pop trailblazers Miley Cyrus and Lizzo.

Parton’s take on The Beatles classic Let It Be has not just the two surviving Fab Four members – Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr – but also fellow rock elders Peter Frampton and Mick Fleetwood.

Most of the songs are popular covers, ranging from The Police’s Every Breath You Take, with original singer Sting on backing vocals, to a medley of Queen’s We Are The Champions and We Will Rock You.

The arrangements are pretty faithful to the originals, albeit with Parton’s distinct twang and cordial demeanour, which admittedly takes some grit away from these rock ‘n’ roll classics.