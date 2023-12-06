Life Listens: New music from Dolly Parton, Jam Hsiao, Take That, Kelvin Tan, Yoshiki and more

Ace Album: Dolly Parton – Rockstar
You have to give it to American country icon Dolly Parton. Six decades into her career, she still has the gumption to try out something new.
Rockstar is the 77-year-old’s first album of rock songs, a project she kick-started after she was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022.
The sprawling 30-track project features an impressive ensemble of guest artistes, from pioneering rock stars such as Judas Priest’s Rob Halford and Joan Jett to contemporary pop trailblazers Miley Cyrus and Lizzo.
Parton’s take on The Beatles classic Let It Be has not just the two surviving Fab Four members – Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr – but also fellow rock elders Peter Frampton and Mick Fleetwood.
Most of the songs are popular covers, ranging from The Police’s Every Breath You Take, with original singer Sting on backing vocals, to a medley of Queen’s We Are The Champions and We Will Rock You.
The arrangements are pretty faithful to the originals, albeit with Parton’s distinct twang and cordial demeanour, which admittedly takes some grit away from these rock ‘n’ roll classics.
In fact, calling some songs rock, such as Blondie’s disco-new wave tune Heart Of Glass, is a bit of a stretch.
Still, Rockstar is turning out to be a surprise year-end hit. On Dec 2, it went to No. 1 on three Billboard charts – Top Album Sales, Top Rock & Alternative Albums and Top Rock Albums.
On the main Billboard 200, which tracks sales and streaming, it entered at No. 3, a new high for the singer. – Eddino Abdul Hadi
Must-See MV: Yoshiki, Taehyun, Hueningkai, Jaehyun, Anton and Han Yu-jin – Endless Rain
At the Mama Awards held in Japan’s Tokyo Dome in November, K-pop and J-rock collided.
Legendary J-rock band X Japan’s leader and pianist Yoshiki, 58, shared the stage with K-pop idols half his age to perform X Japan’s famed classic Endless Rain (1989).
With Yoshiki playing on his signature crystal grand piano, boy band Tomorrow X Together’s Taehyun and Hueningkai sang the song in its original Japanese language.
But the song was given a brand new twist when Boynextdoor’s Jaehyun showed up and delivered an original Korean rap verse he wrote, which blended seamlessly into the now 34-year-old ballad.
After Jaehyun’s segment, rookie group Riize’s Anton appeared onstage to play the cello beautifully opposite Yoshiki. At the climax of the song, as Taehyun goes for the high note in Endless Rain’s bridge, Zerobaseone’s Han Yu-jin shows up in a white outfit and performs a solo dance.
The audience in attendance and a backing choir sang the final portion of Endless Rain’s refrain, which made for a particularly touching moment.
The seven-minute performance ended with Hueningkai and Taehyun singing the last lines.
K-pop idols are often caught up in choreography and complicated staging during live shows, so it was nice to see so many of them across different groups devote themselves thoroughly to a beloved ballad.
To see someone as established and well-respected as Yoshiki share one of his most famous numbers with young K-pop idols for a new interpretation also felt like a true meeting of two different musical genres and generations. – Jan Lee
Stream This Song: Jam Hsiao – Hope / Nope
It is not often that Taiwanese singer Jam Hsiao, who is known for his powerful rock vocals, releases a melodious ballad.
Yet his latest single, Hope / Nope, is a well-written sentimental number, whose melody is composed by prolific Chinese songwriter Qu Shicong.
Its lyrics, penned by Hong Kong lyricist Francis Lee, feature strong imagery, with its Chinese title referring to a phenomenon in places north of the Arctic Circle, such as parts of Norway and Russia, where the summer sun is still visible at midnight due to the planet’s axial tilt.
Using this natural phenomemon, the song comments on romantic relationships, in which a new partner is often fancied for their similarities to a former lover.
Yet, just as the midnight sun appears to be the same as – but feels different from – the one seen by day, the old and new lovers are not the same.
And, regarding the white lies that lovers tell each other to avoid hurting the other’s feelings; the song’s lyrics remind that no matter how well-meaning these white lies might seem, they are still lies.
Something that seems genuine may not be the real thing. And this message rings true in Hsiao’s thoughtful new work. – Benson Ang
Chart Champ: Take That – This Life
Their heyday as a creative global pop force might be behind them, but in Britain, Take That are still a national treasure.
This Life, their first new album since 2017, and their ninth overall, went straight to No. 1 on the British album charts, edging out American singer Taylor Swift’s 1989 (Taylor’s Version) and British seniors The Rolling Stones’ Hackney Diamonds.
The album also clocked another significant achievement – the highest first-week sales in Britain in 2023, beating the previous record holder, Scottish singer and decidedly more contemporary music act Lewis Capaldi.
This Life, which also topped the charts in Scotland and Ireland, sees the trio of Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen – minus original members Jason Orange and Robbie Williams – taking stock of their legacy as one Britain’s best-selling music acts.
“Just look at where we are, the years behind us, we’ve come so far,” they sing in harmony on Where We Are, a shimmering track that, like many other songs on the album, is enhanced with orchestral flourishes.
On the title track, a piano ballad, they acknowledge the uncertainties of life (“This life ain’t no bed of roses /This life will take everything that you’ve got”), a sentiment they return to again on the unexpectedly jaunty Days I Hate Myself. – Eddino Abdul Hadi
Singapore Scene: Kelvin Tan – Alone, And Other Song Poems / Oh Trouble!
In a solo music career dating back to the early 1990s, home-grown singer-songwriter Kelvin Tan’s oeuvre has spanned many genres, from indie rock to experimental jazz.
With the simultaneous release of his two new albums, the member of indie pioneers The Oddfellows shows that he has a few more aces up his sleeve.
Alone, And Other Song Poems kicks off with an unexpected country track, Alone, a genre he carries with aplomb.
Another song, Blow Them Away, is a raucous slice of country rock, while Variation 1. Family, Variation 2. The Underground Man and Deborah And Her Cats are emotive folk ballads.
The album, in which The Oddfellows frontman Patrick Chng plays several instruments including guitar, keyboards and drums, features some of Tan’s most confident vocals yet.
On the contrary, Oh Trouble! sees Tan indulge in his art rock tendencies.
Made with his frequent collaborator, drummer Tan Boon Gee, all five songs feature improvised music. Tan the singer scats, howls and fires off random lyrics, shooting from the hip, while Tan the drummer runs a gamut of rhythms, from jazzy patterns to tribal tempos. – Eddino Abdul Hadi