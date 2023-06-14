Life Listens: New music from BTS, Bob Dylan, Eric Chou, Wu Ching-feng and Cactus Cactus

In this weekly column, The Straits Times curates the most buzz-worthy music you need to know about now.

Stream This Song: BTS – Take Two

K-pop supergroup BTS, which marked their anniversary on June 13, have released a song for their 10-year milestone.

Titled Take Two, the acoustic pop tune accompanied by the guitar is an ode to the septet’s fans, collectively known as Army. The sentimental lyrics recount the journey the boy band have been on over the past decade and thank their supporters for being by their side.