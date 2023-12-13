Life Listens: New music from Ateez, Mariah Carey, Peter Gabriel, Jack Harlow, Shye, Aisyah Aziz and more

K-pop boy band Ateez have dethroned American diva Taylor Swift on the latest Billboard 200 albums chart.

The eight-man group’s album The World Ep.Fin: Will has sold 152,000 units since its release on Dec 1. It knocked the pop princess’ re-recording of her 1989 album off the charts when it claimed the No. 1 spot on Dec 10.

This is Ateez’s first release to top the chart, which ranks the most popular albums of the week in the United States, marking a career-high milestone for the group. Its line-up comprises Yeosang, Yunho, Seonghwa, Jongho, Hongjoong, Wooyoung, San and Mingi.

According to The Korea Times, Ateez are the only K-pop act outside of the big four K-pop agencies – Hybe, SM Entertainment, YG Entertainment and JYP Entertainment – to achieve this feat. Ateez are managed by KQ Entertainment.

Other K-pop groups that have claimed the top spot are BTS, Stray Kids and Blackpink.

Ateez performed the album’s lead song Crazy Form, infused with Afrobeat rhythms, at the Mama Awards in November. While the number may, on a casual listen, be easily dismissed as another loud, swaggering dance song, it is a great showcase for the group’s unmatched energy during live performances. – Jan Lee

