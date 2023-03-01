Life Listens: New music by Gorillaz, Tiger Hu, PinkPantheress & Ice Spice, Myrne and Be:First

Gorillaz – the virtual band made up of four fictional cartoon musicians – are back with their eighth album Cracker Island.

The brainchild of British singer, songwriter, musician and Blur frontman Damon Albarn and British artist Jamie Hewlett, the new release includes an all-star cast of collaborators like in previous albums.

Latin megastar Bad Bunny appears in summery reggaeton track Tormenta, while rock icon Stevie Nicks from Fleetwood Mac provides blissful vocal harmonies on electropop track Oil.

Possession Island, the only downtempo number in a collection that is otherwise upbeat, sees Albarn duet with fellow alt-rock elder Beck, while modern psychedelic rock luminary Tame Impala features on synth-funk tune New Gold.

The biggest collaborator, however, is American record producer Greg Kurstin, who co-wrote the songs with Albarn and played many of the instruments such as keyboards, guitars and drums.

Kurstin is better known for his work with mega pop stars ranging from Adele to Pink, and the myriad genres and experimental streak found throughout Cracker Island affirms his reputation as one of the most gifted producers in the contemporary music business. – Eddino Abdul Hadi

