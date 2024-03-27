Life Listens: New music by Ariana Grande, Daesung, Olivia Rodrigo, Kacey Musgraves, Art Fazil

American singer Ariana Grande cements her position as one of pop music’s biggest stars with her seventh album, Eternal Sunshine.

A follow-up to 2020’s Positions, the 13-track release went straight to No. 1 on Billboard, her sixth album to clinch pole position on the United States album charts. It also topped the charts in countries such as Britain, Australia and Canada.

The second single from the album, synth-pop track We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love), is also a Billboard chart-topper, as was the pre-album single Yes, And?, released in January.

Inspired by the 2004 romance film Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind, the songs see Grande taking stock of failed relationships and charting new beginnings.

There is a distinct sense of restraint and maturity not present in her more playful last couple of albums, giving the new offerings emotional heft. But the mood is hardly dour, thanks to her distinctive voice, bold melodies and spirited arrangements.

For someone who has just turned 30, Grande has had several personal battles play out publicly.

The most recent was her divorce from real estate agent Dalton Gomez. There were rumours that she hooked up with actor Ethan Slater, her co-star on the upcoming musical movie Wicked, and caused the demise of his marriage. Both have denied cheating on their then spouses.

Eternal Sunshine stands as a testament to her resilience and is an ode to healing. – Eddino Abdul Hadi

