Life Listens: New music by Ariana Grande, Daesung, Olivia Rodrigo, Kacey Musgraves, Art Fazil

SINGAPORE – In this monthly column, The Straits Times curates the most buzz-worthy music you need to know about that was released in March.
Chart Champ: Ariana Grande – Eternal Sunshine
American singer Ariana Grande cements her position as one of pop music’s biggest stars with her seventh album, Eternal Sunshine.
A follow-up to 2020’s Positions, the 13-track release went straight to No. 1 on Billboard, her sixth album to clinch pole position on the United States album charts. It also topped the charts in countries such as Britain, Australia and Canada.
The second single from the album, synth-pop track We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love), is also a Billboard chart-topper, as was the pre-album single Yes, And?, released in January.
Inspired by the 2004 romance film Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind, the songs see Grande taking stock of failed relationships and charting new beginnings.
There is a distinct sense of restraint and maturity not present in her more playful last couple of albums, giving the new offerings emotional heft. But the mood is hardly dour, thanks to her distinctive voice, bold melodies and spirited arrangements.
For someone who has just turned 30, Grande has had several personal battles play out publicly.
The most recent was her divorce from real estate agent Dalton Gomez. There were rumours that she hooked up with actor Ethan Slater, her co-star on the upcoming musical movie Wicked, and caused the demise of his marriage. Both have denied cheating on their then spouses.
Eternal Sunshine stands as a testament to her resilience and is an ode to healing. – Eddino Abdul Hadi
Stream This Song: Olivia Rodrigo – Obsessed
Once again, Olivia Rodrigo accurately captures young adult drama in her grunge-tinged single, Obsessed.
A song about being jealous of a partner’s ex-girlfriend, it utilises the “soft verse, loud chorus” dynamic made popular by alternative rock bands from decades past.
The American singer’s increasingly manic delivery throughout is matched only by the irresistible hook in the chorus.
Obsessed is one of the extra tracks found in the recently released deluxe edition of Guts, her second album that she put out in September 2023.
Resourceful fans would also know that it was one of the hidden songs found on certain vinyl copies of the original edition of the album.
The deluxe album, retitled Guts (Spilled), includes bonus numbers Girl I’ve Always Been, Scared Of My Guitar, Stranger and So American. – Eddino Abdul Hadi
Ace Album: Kacey Musgraves – Deeper Well
Shrouded in pastoral, folk and country vibes, American singer Kacey Musgraves’ sixth album, Deeper Well, finds her at a crossroads.
“My Saturn has returned,” she croons in her sweetly crisp voice on the title track, alluding to the astrological cycle that marks a person’s transition to maturity.
If her last album Star-Crossed (2021) dealt with her 2020 divorce from fellow singer-songwriter Ruston Kelly, Deeper Well signifies new beginnings and the rejection of old habits.
An early track, Too Good To Be True, is a cautious return to romance. But by the time one gets to album-closer Nothing To Be Scared Of, Musgraves is welcoming her new love with arms wide open.
In between, she contemplates the divine (The Architect), and wealth and success (Lonely Millionaire).
The finger-plucked acoustic guitars are soothing, and she seems content to bask her music in the rustic charm of her earlier works. Deeper Well plays like a comforting balm, especially for those looking to start afresh. – Eddino Abdul Hadi
Must-see MV: Daesung – Falling Slowly
K-pop boy band BigBang’s vocalist Daesung has roped in some famous stars for his solo single, Falling Slowly, which he co-wrote the lyrics for.
K-drama Welcome To Waikiki 2 (2019) co-stars Kim Seon-ho and Mun Ka-young reunite in the music video for the emotional ballad, which mourns a love lost. The clip amplifies the drama and sadness with a tragic espionage romance storyline.
Kim is seemingly tasked to kill both Mun’s glamorous lounge singer and an important man who patronises the club she works at. While he ruthlessly kills the man, he falls in love with Mun and struggles to follow through with his task.
Falling Slowly is Daesung’s second single in three months, after a six-year break from solo activities. BigBang, one of the most famous K-pop groups of the 2010s, have not had any group activities since releasing their single, Still Life, in 2022.
But at Daesung’s recent fan meeting in Seoul, bandmate Taeyang turned up onstage to show support, while leader G-Dragon was spotted enjoying himself in the audience. – Jan Lee
Singapore Scene: Art Fazil – Ramadan Moon
Home-grown singer-songwriter Art Fazil has released two versions of his newest album – Ramadan Moon, sung in English; and Rembulan Ramadan, with the same eight songs performed in Malay.
Inspired by the Muslim month of Ramadan, he takes the listener through a period marked by acts such as fasting, charity and prayer. The songs conclude with an ode to Hari Raya Puasa, which marks the end of the fasting month.
Like his best-known works, the folk-tinged tracks are catchy earworms designed for a mass sing-along.
For the first time, Art played all the instruments himself – from acoustic and electric guitar to bass and percussion.
He also dipped his toes into artificial intelligence, using the technology to create the lyric music videos that accompany each song. – Eddino Abdul Hadi