Life Listens: Nathan Hartono on Music Lab podcast, new music from Suga, Ozone and Feist

In this weekly column, The Straits Times curates the most buzz-worthy music you need to know about now.

Singapore Scene: Nathan Hartono on Music Lab podcast

Becoming famous in China led to an identity crisis, local singer-songwriter Nathan Hartono reveals in the third and latest episode of The Straits Times’ podcast series Music Lab.

The pop artiste speaks about how the experience of taking part in the first season of reality show Sing! China (2016 to 2022), where he was mentored by Mandopop star Jay Chou and finished in second place, turned his life upside down.

In 2020, while the pandemic was still in full swing, he took on the task of singing the National Day theme song, Everything I Am, the closest he ever got to having a hit song, he says.