Life Listens: Music from Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Kelly Clarkson, Aska Yang and Dru Chen

SINGAPORE – In this weekly column, The Straits Times curates the most buzz-worthy music you need to know about now.

Chart Champ: Taylor Swift – Cruel Summer

The American superstar’s Cruel Summer is far from new, but a fan favourite track from her 2019 album Lover.

Buoyed by the buzz surrounding her massively popular The Eras Tour, where the song is a set-list staple, it went viral. This prompted music label Republic Records to release it as a single on June 20.

It is currently No. 1 on Singapore’s Apple Music and Spotify charts, which is not a surprise considering the feverish anticipation among local Swifties for her six-night concert at the National Stadium in March 2024.

Cruel Summer, an affecting, electronic-tinged ode to a summer romance that features alt-rock singer-songwriter St. Vincent, is not the only Swift song on the Top 10 of the local charts.