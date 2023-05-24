Life Listens: Iman Fandi on Music Lab podcast, new tracks from Lewis Capaldi, A-Lin and Yoasobi

In this weekly column, The Straits Times curates the most buzz-worthy music you need to know about now.

Singapore Scene: Iman Fandi – Music Lab podcast

Does having famous parents help one get a leg-up in the local entertainment industry?

Home-grown singer-songwriter Iman Fandi, the only daughter of Singapore football icon Fandi Ahmad and former model Wendy Jacobs, discusses the perennial topic in the latest episode of The Straits Times’ podcast series Music Lab.

She is proud of her family – she has four siblings, including footballer Ikhsan Fandi – but reiterates that her parents did not know about her plans to be a professional singer until she scored a record deal with the label Universal Music.

The 23-year-old, a model and former athlete, also talks about being raised with different genres of music playing around her home, and how growing up with four brothers made her a tomboy.

In the podcast episode, Iman also performs a live rendition of her new single Top Bop. The song is an interesting departure from her dance-inflected pop roots, delving instead into trap music and R&B.

Listen to the full interview on Music Lab: