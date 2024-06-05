Life father, like daughter: M. Night Shyamalan’s middle child directs first horror film

NEW YORK – Known for supernatural hits such as The Sixth Sense (1999) and Signs (2002), Indian-American film-maker M. Night Shyamalan raised his three daughters on a steady diet of horror films.

So, it is perhaps unsurprising that one of the 53-year-old’s children decided to follow in his footsteps and make a scary movie of her own.

Opening in Singapore cinemas on June 6, The Watchers is the feature film debut of 24-year-old director Ishana Night Shyamalan, who adapted the script from the 2021 Gothic horror novel of the same name by author A.M. Shine.

The movie stars American actress Dakota Fanning as Mina, a young woman who becomes lost in a strange Irish forest and finds shelter in a bunker with three strangers (played by Georgina Campbell, Oliver Finnegan and Olwen Fouere).

But she then learns they are being held captive by mysterious creatures who come to observe them every night through a one-way mirror.