Li Yapeng and Faye Wong's daughter Li Yan deletes all her posts on Instagram after criticism

Li Yan, the daughter of former Chinese actor Li Yapeng, 49, and pop diva Faye Wong, 51, has gone quiet on social media.

The 14-year-old is known to be active on social media, but was recently found to have deleted all her posts on Instagram.

Li Yan has come in for much criticism in the past for flaunting her wealth on social media.

Last year, she set tongues wagging after she enrolled in a private boarding school in Switzerland, which reportedly cost more than US$100,000 (S$134,000) a year for tuition and boarding.

Netizens were quick to scrutinise her fashion choices, with her bag, clothes and sneakers found to be branded items.

Perhaps mindful of online reactions, Li Yan used software to erase the brand name of a handbag she carried in one photo posted on social media, as she admitted to fans that it was "difficult" for her. Even a photo of her with dyed hair was criticised as "old fashioned".

Her Instagram is now devoid of any posts, as she wrote in the bio section: "Please put aside your prejudice before coming in".

Li Yan, who was born with a cleft palate, has been in the public eye since she was a baby. Her celebrity parents, who are now divorced, took Li Yan to the United States for cleft-lip operations after she was born in 2006.

Li and Wong later set up the Smile Angel Foundation, a charity for Chinese children with cleft palates.