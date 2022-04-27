Li Ronghao, Jike Junyi deny rumours of affair

SHANGHAI • Chinese singer Li Ronghao, who is married to Taiwanese singer-actress Rainie Yang, has refuted rumours that he is having an affair with Chinese singer Jike Junyi.

A Chinese paparazzi online channel claimed on Monday that Li, 36, and Yang, 37, were headed for divorce after she caught him having an affair with Jike, 33.

Li, who is known for hit songs such as Model, Li Bai and Composer, took to Chinese social media platform Weibo on Monday evening to set the record straight.

He wrote: "There are still people making up nonsense and rumours at this juncture of the pandemic. Don't worry, we have collated the evidence and the lawyers are handling the matter."

Yang, who rose to fame after starring in the Taiwanese idol drama Devil Beside You (2005), shared Li's post a few minutes later, writing: "I am not angry. The rumours are so fake that no one will believe them."

Jike, the second runner-up of the first season of the singing reality show The Voice Of China (2012), also responded to the rumours.

She wrote, "Fake", on Weibo on Monday evening, with Yang adding a "Hug" in the comment section.

Li and Yang have lived apart in China and Taiwan respectively since marrying in September 2019 and are unable to visit each other frequently due to the pandemic.

They reunited in China in January last year when Yang took part in the second season of Chinese reality show Sisters Who Make Waves (2020 to present).

Jike, who was on the same show, told Yang that she used to be so infatuated with Li that his photo was her mobile phone wallpaper.

However, Jike said she stopped liking Li after his marriage, leading Yang to call Jike a "practical woman".