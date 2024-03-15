Letters and lyrics by musical icons George Harrison, Eric Clapton to be auctioned

LONDON – British model and photographer Pattie Boyd is selling handwritten lyrics and personal letters that reveal her relationships with musical icons, George Harrison of The Beatles, and guitarist and singer Eric Clapton.

Boyd, who turns 80 on March 17, was married to both musicians, inspiring songs such as Harrison’s Something and Clapton’s Wonderful Tonight and Layla.

More than 100 lots, including jewellery, clothes, photographs, handwritten lyrics and drawings by Harrison, are for sale in The Pattie Boyd Collection, which runs for auction online at Christie’s until March 22.

“If I had one big treasure chest that explained me and my life, all these items here would be in it... these are all examples of the wonderful life I have been living,” Boyd said during a press preview on March 14.

Lots leading the sale include the original artwork chosen by Clapton for the cover of Derek and The Dominos 1970 album Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs, with an estimated sale price of £40,000 to 60,000 (S$68,000 to S$102,000).

Original handwritten lyrics for Harrison’s 1982 song Mystical One (£30,000 to £50,000) will also be going under the hammer.

Boyd met Harrison, who died in 2001, on the set of 1964 Beatles film A Hard Day’s Night. They married in 1966. Photos of the couple and handwritten postcards from the Beatle are included in the auction.

Clapton would stay at their countryside house and became enamoured with Boyd, sending her a letter – included in the sale – in 1970 in which he wrote “... what I wish to ask you is if you still love your husband... all these questions are very impertinent, I know, but if there is still a feeling in your heart for me... you must let me know!”

Boyd eventually split from Harrison in 1977 and was married to Clapton from 1979 to 1989. Photos of the guitarist, including him alongside Harrison and other famous faces, are also being auctioned.