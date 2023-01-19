Let’s-a-go (to Hollywood): First US Super Mario theme park to open

LOS ANGELES – Nintendo’s first theme park outside of its native Japan will open in California in February, just weeks before Mario gets the big-screen treatment in a major new Hollywood film.

Super Nintendo World will be part of Universal Studios Hollywood – an amusement park that is traditionally home to rides based on film and television franchises from Waterworld (1995) to Harry Potter (2001 to 2011).

But with the video game industry now eclipsing movies in size, and theme parks using increasingly interactive technology to immerse guests, bosses of the two companies have joined forces to capitalise on the platform-hopping plumber’s global popularity.

The new Nintendo attraction will largely mirror the design of its recently opened, slightly larger sister park in Osaka, including a Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge ride that uses augmented-reality goggles.

Visitors race along a real-life track surrounded by actual set pieces, but can aim and shoot virtual shells at computerised villains they see displayed on their head-mounted, individual visors.