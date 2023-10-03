Less pressure being in a boy band today, says pop group A1’s Mark Read

SINGAPORE – Life is good for British-Norwegian boy band A1 these days.

The quartet are celebrating their 25th anniversary with a global tour that includes a stop in Singapore at The Theatre at Mediacorp on Saturday, and they are having a ball of a time, says member Mark Read in a Zoom interview.

“Back in the day, there would be the pressure of having another No. 1 and having another album,” he recalls of the band’s heyday, when they scored chart-topping hits such as Take On Me (2000), Same Old Brand New You (2000) and Caught In The Middle (2002).

“Now, it’s more about enjoying the time together, rather than the pressure of ‘Oh, we need to deliver this, we need to deliver that’. Now, it’s a case of let’s just make sure we can put up the best show for our fans and enjoy it and give everyone a good time.”

Read says the relationship between the members – who include fellow Brits Ben Adams and Paul Marazzi as well as Christian Ingebrigtsen from Norway – has never been better.

The 44-year-old singer adds: “We know each other so well that we know when to give one another space. We can read all the signs, we can read when somebody’s maybe having a bad day.”

Formed in 1998, A1 found early success with debut single Be The First To Believe, which reached No. 6 on the British singles chart the following year.