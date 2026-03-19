Les Miserables’ 40th anniversary celebration comes to Singapore

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Les Miserables The Arena Spectacular celebrates its 40th year of the musical.

Les Miserables The Arena Spectacular World Tour

The world’s longest-running musical, Les Miserables, is bringing its 40th anniversary celebration to Singapore.

Les Miserables The Arena Spectacular World Tour , which will ru n fr om March 24 to May 10, features a cast that includes Singaporean stage actress Nathania Ong. She plays the tragic Eponine, the same breakout role she took on at L ondon’s West End in 2022.

Argentine actor Geronimo Rauch takes on the role of peasant Jean Valjean, while Australian actor Jeremy Secomb is police inspector Javert.

Unlike Les Miserables the musical , T he Arena Spectacular will feature screens on both sides of the stage showing close-ups of the characters performing.

Les Miserables has been staged in Singapore three times – at Kallang Theatre in 1994 and 1996, and at Esplanade Theatre in 2016.

Where: Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue

MRT: Bayfront

When: March 24 to May 10, 8pm (Tuesdays to Fridays), 2 and 8pm (Saturdays), 1 and 6.30pm (Sundays)

Admission: $88 to $300 via Marina Bay Sands (str.sg/N3eE), Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to str.sg/dMJk) and Klook (str.sg/KLnb)

Fenix360 Live! Showcase Concert

Singapore singer-songwriter and producer Jasmine Sokko will perform at the free Fenix360 Live! Showcase concert. PHOTO: AVA TING

A host of regional music acts – including home-grown singer Jasmine Sokko and Indonesian metal band Voice Of Baceprot – will perform at this fre e g ig by social media platform Fenix360.

Fenix360 is a platform that helps independent musicians, artistes and other creators monetise their work and connect with fans.

A partnership with Singapore youth hub *Scape, the show also features sets by local rapper-singer Alyph and progressive rock band Taledrops, as well as Malaysia’s post-hardcore heavyweights Sekumpulan Orang Gila and masked hip-hop group K.O.I.

The concert is part of Fenix360’s global series of live music events that will include gigs in New York, London, Melbourne and Munich.

Where: The Ground Theatre, *Scape, 2 Orchard Link

MRT: Somerset

When: April 1, 7.30pm

Admission: Free, register at str.sg/7KeM

Rick Price ‘For Lovers’ Concert Tour 2026 – Singapore

Australian singer-songwriter Rick Price is known for hits and ballads such as Heaven Knows (1992) and Nothing Can Stop Us Now (1992). PHOTO: BIZ TRENDS MEDIA

Australian singer-songwriter Rick Price will be back in Singapore for a show that is part of his For Lovers tour, which includes dates in Malaysia and the Philippines.

Expect to hear classic pop-rock hits and ballads such as Heaven Knows (1992), Nothing Can Stop Us Now (1992) and If You Were My Baby (1994).

The Singapore show is billed as an intimate concert experience, drawing from his greatest hits alongside selected tracks from his 12 studio albums. His most recent album, Hometown, was released in 2024.

Price is no stranger to Singapore and previously performed here at Yong Siew Toh Conservatory Concert Hall in 2012 and during the Sentosa Music Festival in 1993.

Where: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive

MRT: Esplanade

When: April 3, 7.30pm

Admission: From $58 to $138 via BookMyShow (go to str.sg/4ykqf) and Sistic (go to str.sg/Duwb)