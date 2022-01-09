Leonardo 'Tree' Caprio: New species named after star

LONDON (AFP) - A new tree species has been named after Leonardo DiCaprio as a tribute to the Hollywood star's anti-logging campaigning, London's Royal Botanic Gardens announced on Thursday (Jan 6).

The evergreen with large yellowish-green flowers, which was found in Cameroon's Ebo forest, was the first new species to be officially named in 2022 by botanists from the renowned gardens in the London borough of Kew.

The tree's scientific name - Uvariopsis dicaprio - recognises the 47-year-old American actor's work to prevent logging in the endangered forest, where the only known specimen of the tree was found growing.

The Hollywood A-lister campaigned on social media after Cameroon granted permission for logging in the pristine wildlife reserve in 2020.