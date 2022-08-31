Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, breaks up with model-actress Camila Morrone, 25

LOS ANGELES - Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio and American model-actress Camila Morrone have split after dating for more than four years, according to several media outlets.

A source close to DiCaprio told British tabloid The Sun that the couple ended their relationship over the summer.

"There are no bad feelings between them. It just came to a natural conclusion," said the source.

DiCaprio, 47, and Morrone, who just turned 25 in June, have been linked together since January 2018.

They were then spotted arriving in Los Angeles after spending their holidays together with his close friend, actor Tobey Maguire, and his two children.

The couple made their first public appearance together as a couple when they sat next to each other at the Oscars ceremony in February 2020, although they did not walk the red carpet together.

They were said to be living together and were "settling into this domestic life" by December 2020, according to E! News.

They were also seen spending the Independence Day weekend at a beach in Malibu in July this year.

Morrone had previously responded to the 23-year age gap between her and DiCaprio in an interview in December 2019.

"There's so many relationships in Hollywood - and in the history of the world - where people have large age gaps," she told the Los Angeles Times. "I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date."

DiCaprio's split with Morrone continued his infamous tradition of not dating women older than 25.

He previously romanced Brazilian model Gisele Bundchen, Israeli model Bar Refaeli, American actress Blake Lively, American model Erin Heatherton, German model Toni Garrn, American model-actress Kelly Rohrbach and Danish model Nina Agdal.

None of them were still dating the Oscar-winning American actor when they were over the age of 25.