Lego-Pokemon tie-up featuring 5 characters on sale from Feb 27 but toys not coming to Singapore

The face of the Pokemon franchise, Pikachu, will be represented in a 2,050-piece set featuring a black lightning rod-shaped base, as well as a Poke Ball at US$199.99 (S$257)

SINGAPORE - Lego fans will soon be able to get their hands on the brand’s long-awaited Pokemon toy series featuring five creatures from the Japanese video game universe.

The Danish toymaking giant, however, will not be bringing the latest collection to Singapore, which means children and Lego enthusiasts in the country will need to rely on online retailers and overseas outlets for now.

The first wave of the new Lego collection will feature five Pokemon characters – Pikachu, Eevee, Venusaur, Charizard and Blastoise – and is expected to hit the shelves on Feb 27. More characters are likely to be rolled out in the future.

This is the first tie-up between Lego and Pokemon.

Lego has begun online sales on its international platforms, but the latest collection is not available on the Singapore Lego website.

In March 2025, a Lego representative said the sets would not be available for purchase in certain markets, including Singapore, but assured fans that they will be informed “if anything changes in the future”.

The Straits Times has contacted Lego for updates.

Pikachu, the face of the Pokemon franchise, will come in the form of a 2,050-piece set, which is listed online at US$199.99 (S$257).

Meanwhile, the Venusaur, Charizard and Blastoise Lego sets will be sold together. The three-in-one set will consist of more than 6,800 pieces and costs the equivalent of just under $900.

Venusaur, Charizard and Blastoise will be sold together as a three-in-one set with more than 6,800 pieces at US$649.99, or about S$836. PHOTO: LEGO

The Eevee set will be available as a 587-piece set at close to $80.

The 587-piece Eevee set costs US$59.99 (S$77). PHOTO: LEGO

Pokemon has had tie-ups with other building-block brands. The colourful critters have joined hands with Nanoblocks since 2013 , and Mattel’s Mega Bloks since 2017 .

What started out as a Pokemon video game for the Nintendo Game Boy video game console in the 90s has now grown into an earnings juggernaut of video games, trading card games and merchandise sales.

More than 480 million units of Pokemon-related software were shipped worldwide at last count in March 2024, and more than 64.8 billion cards for its trading card game have been made.

Lego is one of the world’s largest toymakers. It reported record earnings after sales spiked 13 per cent to US$10.8 billion in 2024. Net profit grew 5 per cent to US$1.3 billion.

Characters from the Star Wars legendarium, Harry Potter world and Marvel universe have also been featured in tie-ups with Lego.