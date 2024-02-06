Lee Young-ae’s Female Physician Dae Jang Geum not sequel to Jewel In The Palace: Original writer

Fans who are looking forward to the sequel of South Korean historical drama Jewel In The Palace (2003 to 2004), starring actress Lee Young-ae, may have to temper their expectations.

Entertainment company Fantagio had announced in January that Lee, who starred as Jang-geum, a woman who goes from palace cook to royal physician, would act in a new drama based on the same character.

Female Physician Dae Jang Geum is scheduled to begin filming in October and air in early 2025.

Kim Young-hyun, the writer of the original series, said through drama production company KPJ on Feb 5 that the new drama is neither a sequel nor a spin-off of Jewel In The Palace. The series is also known as Dae Jang Geum.

“The 2003 MBC drama Dae Jang Geum is original content created by writer Kim Young-hyun, who holds the rights to all the characters, story and episodes of the work,” KPJ said in a press statement, according to a translation by Korea JoongAng Daily.

“Writer Kim Young-hyun has nothing to do with Female Physician Dae Jang Geum. The writer found out about the production only through media reports.”

Lee, 53, became a household name in Asia after starring in the 54-episode Jewel In The Palace. The show is often cited as one of the South Korean drama series that heralded the Hallyu (Korean wave) of television shows and pop music which has swept across Asia in the past two decades.

The actress won the Grand Prize (Daesang) for the role at the 2003 MBC Drama Awards and was nominated for Best Actress – Television at the Baeksang Arts Award in 2004.