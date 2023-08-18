Late singer Coco Lee claimed she was mistreated on Sing! China: new video

HONG KONG – Late pop diva Coco Lee was believed to have complained about being mistreated on a Chinese reality show after she voiced her unhappiness over the show’s system, which she felt was unfair.

This was disclosed in a nine-minute audio clip which went viral on Chinese social media in the last two days.

The Hong Kong-American singer, who died at age 48 on July 5, was one of the coaches of Chinese singing reality show Sing! China in 2022.

In the clip, Lee asked why a contestant with higher marks faced elimination, while another contestant with lower marks was given a second chance.

“I said there is a problem with this, and the country will see it even if I do not voice it out,” she said.

Referring to two trainees in her team, she said: “How can they let Feige and Zepeng leave when they are so popular, while the other six contestants with lower marks have a chance to continue in the show?”

Another video clip circulating on Weibo in September 2022 showed Lee asking the directors angrily why a contestant with 77 marks was given a second chance, while her contestant with 88.3 marks was not.

She clarified later in another post that her misunderstanding with the directors was resolved. However, she deleted all her Sing! China posts when it ended its run in October 2022.