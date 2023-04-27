Hong Kong actor Richard Ng’s wake to be held on May 8

HONG KONG – The funeral of Hong Kong actor-comedian Richard Ng will be held in May, according to his son, actor Carl Ng.

Richard Ng, who acted in Singapore sitcoms such as Under One Roof (1995 to 2003) and Brothers 4 (2003), died at the age of 83 on April 9. He leaves behind his British wife Susan, three daughters and son Carl.

Carl Ng, 47, told the Hong Kong media on Wednesday that the wake will be held at Universal Funeral Parlour on May 8, with a private ceremony for the family held at 4pm before it is opened to the public at 5pm.

The funeral will be held the next day, with a prayer ceremony held between 9 and 11am before the body is cremated.

He said his father’s ashes will be scattered in the sea as his father liked going out to sea. He also urged the media not to take photos at the wake, as the family requests privacy.

Richard Ng, who made his name in the Lucky Stars comedy movie series (1983 to 1996), had gone for surgery for cardiovascular embolism, which causes blocked arteries. He told the Hong Kong media in 2019 that he had halted all work as he was suffering from chronic kidney disease and that his kidneys were only 10 per cent functional.

Carl Ng said on Wednesday that his father was admitted to hospital in March and discharged later.

Unfortunately, Richard Ng’s health deteriorated, and he was admitted to the hospital for the last time before he died in April.

Carl Ng said his father spoke to them before his death, urging the siblings to take care of one another and their mother after his death.