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Jennifer Tse shares a photo of herself with her father Patrick Tse, her husband Mathew Milne and her daughter on Instagram on Aug 10.

Late actor Patrick Tse’s ashes have been placed at Hong Kong’s Po Fook Hill columbarium, which also houses the ashes of late celebrities such as actress-host Lydia Sum, singer-actor Leslie Cheung and singer Roman Tam.

Tse, popularly known as Sei Gor or Fourth Brother, died at the age of 89 on July 16.

Hong Kong’s TVB Entertainment News reported on Aug 10 that Tse’s memorial tablet is inscribed with his real name Tse Ka Yuk, his years of birth and death, and his ancestral home in Panyu in China’s Guangdong province.

The portrait on the niche shows Tse with a smile while wearing his signature sunglasses.

Tse had two children – singer-actor Nicholas, 45, and model-actress Jennifer, 43, – with his second wife, Hong Kong actress Deborah Lee, 74, whom he divorced in 1995. He was previously married to Taiwanese actress Chen Chen, 78, for three years before their divorce in 1977.

Tse’s family honoured his wishes for a low-key funeral and held a private ceremony before his cremation. His death was announced by his family after he was cremated on July 20.

Jennifer Tse, who has since returned to Canada where she is based, took to Instagram on Aug 10 to mark what would have been her father’s 90th birthday on Aug 9.

Jennifer Tse took to Instagram on Aug 10 to mark what would have been her father’s 90th birthday on Aug 9. PHOTO: JENNIFERTSETINGTING/INSTAGRAM

She shared several photos with her late father, including those of when she was a child and one of her going on a diving trip with her father.

There were also more recent photos of her taking her seven-year-old daughter to meet her father, and a photo of them celebrating her father’s birthday together with her husband Mathew Milne. Jennifer Tse also has a son, born in July 2025.

“Happy birthday, Daddy. I really, really miss you…. we all really, really miss you,” she wrote in English. “Saying goodbye to you was the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do in my life. But I hope you’re happy and free now.”

She added: “And I’m sure wherever you are, it’s so bright and beautiful that wearing sunglasses all the time is totally normal. Thank you for being my dad, and for being such a big part of who I am. Rest peacefully, Daddy.”