Late actor Lee Sun-kyun’s film to be released in August

SEOUL – The Land Of Happiness, a film starring the late actor Lee Sun-kyun, will hit South Korean cinemas in August, according to the film’s distributor on May 10.

It is about a lawyer, Jung In-hoo (Jo Jung-suk), who defends a soldier on trial for the assassination of former president Park Chung-hee in 1979. Lee plays the soldier named Park Tae-joo, according to New, the film’s distributor.

The Land Of Happiness is directed by Choo Chang-min, whose credits include the hit historical drama Masquerade (2012) and the thriller Seven Years Of Night (2018).

The official release date for Lee’s other posthumous movie, Project Silence, has not yet been announced. The thriller was invited to Midnight Screening, a non-competition category at the 76th Cannes Film Festival, in 2023.

Lee, known for his appearance in the Oscar-winning film Parasite (2019), died at the age of 48 on Dec 27, 2023, in an apparent suicide, amid gruelling police investigations into accusations of alleged drug use.

He had maintained his innocence and requested to undergo a lie detector test. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK