Late actor Aloysius Pang remembered by his friends on his 32nd birthday

SINGAPORE - Friends of the late Aloysius Pang did not forget what would have been his 32nd birthday on Wednesday (Aug 24). The actor was seriously injured while carrying out repairs during a live-firing exercise in New Zealand in January 2019, and later died. He was 28.

His mentor, television host and NoonTalk Media founder Dasmond Koh, posted on Instagram a black photo and quoted from the book Letting Go.

"You have to admit a fact. You can't decide when a person will appear and when he will leave."

Actors Xu Bin and Zong Zijie, Pang's fellow artistes at NoonTalk, wrote "Happy birthday" on their Instagram Stories, with Zong sharing a black-and-white photo of him, Pang and actress Kimberly Chia.

Chia, also a NoonTalk artiste, posted on social media a goofy photo of her and Pang and wrote: "Don't usually post pictures like this but just want to remember all our happy memories. Looking at all your pictures and missing you a little more today. Happy birthday."

Pang's girlfriend, actress Jayley Woo, posted on Instagram Stories a screengrab of the time showing 8:24:24am, a reference to his birthday.

Actor Ian Fang also posted a screengrab of messages between him and Pang, and wrote: "Happy birthday dai lo (big brother) ~ miss you as always."