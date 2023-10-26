'Last' Beatles song written by late John Lennon with AI-cleaned vocals set for release

LONDON - A much-anticipated “new” Beatles record, created with the help of artificial intelligence, will be released next week on Nov 2, the two living former members of the British group, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, revealed Thursday.

Now And Then, first written and sung by ex-Beatle John Lennon and developed by the rest of the band, has now been finally finished by McCartney and Starr – and AI – decades after its original recording.

McCartney, 81, announced its imminent release in June, in what has been dubbed in a promotional trailer as “the last Beatles song”.

The track will be unveiled on Nov 2 at 9pm by Apple Corps, Capitol and Universal Music Enterprises (UMe), with a music video debuting the following day.

A 12-minute documentary written and directed by Oliver Murray – best known for a 2022 biopic mini-series on The Rolling Stones – will premiere on YouTube, featuring commentary from McCartney and Starr.

Now And Then was recorded by Lennon in the late 1970s at his home in New York’s Dakota Building, and also features piano music.

Working with Peter Jackson, the film director best known as director of The Lord Of The Rings trilogy (2001 to 2003) and also behind the 2021 documentary series The Beatles: Get Back, AI was used to separate Lennon’s voice from the piano chords.