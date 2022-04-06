Large-scale A-lin concert at Singapore Indoor Stadium on May 28

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Indoor Stadium will see its first large-scale live concert since the start of the pandemic, when Taiwanese diva A-lin performs there on May 28.

The show is the first stop of her A-Link With Passengers World Tour 2022 and tickets will go on sale at 10am on April 11.

The capacity limit for mask-on events of more than 1,000 people has been increased to 75 per cent since March 29.

The indoor stadium could seat up to 12,000 people in pre-Covid-19 times. A-lin's gig is expected to attract more than 7,000 people.

Mr Leslie Ong, group chief executive of concert promoter Unusual Entertainment, said: "We are extremely delighted to announce our presentation of the very first concert, after so long, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

"It is now time for us to restart our work to bring in live concerts to satiate the pent-up demand from local concertgoers. We warmly welcome A-lin back in Singapore and we thank Singapore Sports Hub for its steadfast support."

Mr Lionel Yeo, chief executive of the Singapore Sports Hub, an integrated sports, entertainment and lifestyle hub which includes the indoor stadium, said: "We are pleased to welcome the first live concert to the Singapore Indoor Stadium following the easing of safe management measures for live performances. We are looking forward to offering audiences more live entertainment experiences as events return to the Singapore Sports Hub."

A-lin previously performed at the indoor stadium in 2019, when she sang hits such as Give Me A Reason To Forget and Loneliness Is Not the Hardest Part.

Her upcoming show will feature tracks from her upcoming album, Link, which is slated to be released on April 8.

Book it: A-Link With Passengers World Tour In Singapore 2022

Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk

When: May 28, 8pm

Admission: $128 to $288 via Sistic (go to the Sistic website or call 6348-5555)