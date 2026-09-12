Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Lady Gaga welcomes first child with fiance: US media

The musician, affectionately referred to as “Mother Monster” by her fans, has spoken in recent years about her desire to have a child.

LOS ANGELES – Pop superstar Lady Gaga welcomed her first child with fiance Michael Polansky, US media reported on Sept 11 .

The 40-year-old Bad Romance singer, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, began dating Polansky in 2020, and became engaged to the entrepreneur in 2024.

A source confirmed news of the child’s birth to Page Six and People, but no additional details about the baby, including its name, sex or date of birth, were immediately available.

The musician, affectionately referred to as “Mother Monster” by her fans, has spoken in recent years about her desire to have a child.

She wrapped up her most recent world tour, the Mayhem Ball, in April, and her latest album Mayhem garnered multiple Grammy nominations, winning the award for Best Pop Vocal Album earlier in 2026 . AFP