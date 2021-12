LOS ANGELES - Pop diva Lady Gaga stars in House Of Gucci, a true-crime drama about Patrizia Reggiani, a woman who married into the Italian fashion dynasty in the 1970s and, two decades later, arranged for her husband to be killed.

Directed by Ridley Scott and co-starring Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Al Pacino and Jeremy Irons, it opens in Singapore cinemas on Dec 30 after mixed reviews abroad.