Kym Ng and Chen Liping rumoured to return in variety show HDB Tai Tai

SINGAPORE - Local television host Kym Ng may have raised the hopes of fans after her social media post on Friday (Aug 20).

She had posted a photo of her with local actress Chen Liping at a coffee shop, with Ng holding a cup of tea and Chen, a cup of coffee.

Ng, 54, used the hashtags #HDBTaiTais, #goodmorning and #friyay, together with a cloud-with-rain emoji, referring to the heavy rain on Friday morning.

The duo had great chemistry on Channel 8 variety series HDB Tai Tai, in which they played bargain-hunting, bag-clutching aunties who looked for good food and other interesting services in the heartland.

The third season ended in 2011, but according to Shin Min Daily News, the fourth season is in the works, with the variety show tentatively scheduled to air in late September.

Ng, who is known for co-hosting variety game show The Sheng Siong Show with Dasmond Koh, recently won the Best Supporting Actress for TV series Daybreak at the Star Awards in April.

Chen, 55, has just been nominated for Best Female Lead in a TV Programme for dialect drama How Are You 2 at the ContentAsia Awards.

She was also nominated for Best Actress for How Are You? at the Star Awards in April, but lost to winner Zoe Tay.