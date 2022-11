We are in Kumar’s dressing area. The Straits Times video team is fussing with equipment, as they do. The idea today is that I talk to the comedian about his 30 years in show business as he gets made up and dons a dress. To witness a transformation as he reflects on his legacy.

Kumar, 54, is sitting at his make-up mirror, face blank, not saying a word. I can’t tell if he is happy, sad or if he wants to murder us all. To break the silence, I make small talk.