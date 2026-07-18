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Kris Jenner described her mother Mary Jo Shannon (left) as the heart of the family.

LOS ANGELES - Mary Jo “MJ” Shannon, grandmother of the Kardashian-Jenner family and a frequent guest on their US reality television show, died on July 16 at the age of 91.

Shannon was Kris Jenner’s mother and grandmother to Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Rob Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

Kris Jenner announced her mother’s death in a post on Instagram.

“There are no words that could ever capture what she has meant to me or the heartbreak of having to say goodbye,” Jenner said. “My mom was the heart of our family.”

Jenner said her mother taught her to love her family fiercely, to be kind, to show up for the people she loves and never to take a single moment together for granted.

Shannon was a frequent guest on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which aired on E! from 2007 through 2021. The reality show, which propelled the Kardashian family to fame, focused on the personal lives of Jenner, her spouse, her children and their relationships.

Shannon, a cancer survivor who was born in Arkansas, was known to viewers for her dry humour.

IMDb credits Shannon with 12 appearances on Keeping Up With The Kardashians and three on Hulu’s successor series, The Kardashians. REUTERS