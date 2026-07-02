KPop Demon Hunters star Arden Cho marries surgeon Christopher Lee in Italy

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Arden Cho and Christopher Lee met on a dating app when they were in their late 30s.

Korean-American actress Arden Cho, the voice behind the protagonist Rumi in Netflix’s animated film KPop Demon Hunters (2025), is married.

Vogue magazine said in a report on July 1 that the 40-year-old tied the knot with orthopaedic surgeon Christopher Lee in Italy on the weekend of June 27.

The wedding took place at Villa Cora in Florence, with the couple incorporating South Korean wedding traditions into the ceremony, including wearing hanbok or traditional attire.

The wedding kicked off with a hanbok welcome party on the night of June 26, and guests were encouraged to wear hanbok for the occasion.

The couple also held a traditional Korean pyebaek ceremony, as they honoured Lee’s parents and received blessings for their marriage.

“Ever since we started planning, I dreamed of welcoming everyone to Italy with a hanbok celebration,” Cho wrote on Instagram on July 2, sharing clips of the ceremony. “Seeing our friends and family wearing these beautiful traditional garments, filling the ballrooms of Villa Cora with so much colour, felt surreal.”

She added: “It was art within art. I never imagined seeing hanboks celebrated like this in Italy, and my heart is so full that everyone embraced this part of our culture with such joy.”

Cho disclosed to Vogue that there were some hiccups before the wedding.

“Our airline misplaced all four of our checked bags on the way to Florence – including my husband’s custom tuxedo, our hanboks, and the traditional attire for our Korean pyebaek ceremony,” she told the magazine. “Thankfully, with the incredible help of Villa Cora, we recovered everything just in time.”

Lee’s family also faced a delay with their flight, which was later cancelled.

“For a while, we genuinely thought they might miss the wedding,” Cho told Vogue. “Fortunately, they arrived safely, and we simply moved the ceremony to a beautiful midnight celebration that ended up feeling even more intimate and special.”

Cho and Lee, who lived in Los Angeles, met on a dating app when they were in their late 30s. He proposed to her in the Hawaiian island of Maui, one of her favourite places, in March 2025.

Cho first rose to prominence in MTV’s supernatural hit Teen Wolf from 2013 to 2016. She gained more attention after voicing Rumi, the leader of the demon-fighting K-pop girl group Huntrix in KPop Demon Hunters.

The film, which also featured the voices of May Hong and Yoo Ji-young as the other two members of Huntrix, won Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song at the Academy Awards in March.

Korean-American singer Ejae, who provided Rumi’s singing voice, is set to tie the knot with former music producer Sam Kim in November.