KPop Demon Hunters singer-songwriter Ejae to tie the knot in November

Ejae previously shared what looked like an engagement photo in an Instagram carousel on Jan 26, with the caption: “Memories”.

Ejae, the Korean American singer-songwriter behind hit Netflix animated movie KPop Demon Hunters’ breakout track Golden, is reportedly set to tie the knot in November.

South Korea’s Maeil Business Newspaper reported on Feb 6 that the 34-year-old will marry her fiance, Korean American music producer Sam Kim, in Los Angeles on Nov 7.

One image showed Kim on one knee and placing a ring on Ejae’s finger, while another was of a cake with congratulatory words on it.

She told American entertainment website Vulture in a report published in October 2025 that they met at a songwriting session in 2017 and have been together for about eight years.

“We truly grew up together,” said Ejae, whose full name is Kim Eun-jae.

She also disclosed that her debut solo single, In Another World, released in October 2025, was about their relationship during a rough patch.

“For me, it was about acknowledging that we have baggage, that I have jealousy and insecurity issues that caused a lot of resentment,” she said. “So maybe in another world where that was gone, we would have been perfect. That weirdly gave me relief.”

The couple reportedly got engaged in late 2023, and she said in an interview with Los Angeles radio station 104.3 MYfm in November 2025 that they would wed during the autumn of 2026.

Ejae, the granddaughter of veteran South Korean actor Shin Young-kyun, was previously a K-pop trainee at South Korean agency SM Entertainment, but did not officially debut as a soloist or music group member.

Her breakthrough came in 2025 when she provided the singing voice for the character Rumi in KPop Demon Hunters. She is also one of the songwriters of Golden, which she performed alongside singers Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami.