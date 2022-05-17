Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker share photos of their wedding day

LOS ANGELES - American reality television star Kourtney Kardashian and musician Travis Barker shared with fans photos of their wedding a day after tying the knot.

The pair married on Sunday (May 15), American media reported, and were spotted outside a courthouse in the city of Santa Barbara in California.

On Monday, the couple posted on their respective Instagram accounts several black-and-white photos of their wedding ceremony, with the caption: "Till death do us part."

Kardashian, 43, shared eight photos, including one of them kissing in a car with the words "Just Married" hanging from the bumper.

There was a photo of the couple posing with Kardashian's grandmother, Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell, and Barker's father, Randy Barker; another photo showed Kardashian and Travis Barker walking hand-in-hand together.

Barker's Instagram featured six photos, including one of them on the hood of a car.

The couple got engaged on a beach in California in October 2021 after dating for less than a year.

They held a commitment ceremony, which is not legally binding, officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator after the Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on April 3.

Kardashian, who rose to fame on the reality television series Keeping Up With The Kardashians (2007 to 2021), was previously in an on-off relationship with media personality Scott Disick, 38.

Barker, 46, the drummer of rock band Blink-182, was briefly married to Ms Melissa Kennedy for nine months before they divorced in 2002.

He married actress and Miss USA 1995 titleholder Shanna Moakler, now 47, in 2004 before they divorced four years later.

Kardashian and Barker are planning to hold a bigger wedding ceremony in Italy, American media reported.