LOS ANGELES - In 2016, the #StarringJohnCho meme photoshopped the Korean-American actor's face onto a series of famous movie posters. The point was to highlight just how rarely Asians get to play the lead in Hollywood.

Now, the Star Trek (2009) actor has a starring role in a new Netflix space western, Cowboy Bebop, based on a popular anime about a group of bounty hunters travelling the galaxy.