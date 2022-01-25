Korean Beefcakes: From the Korean Hulk to Single's Inferno's Cha Hyun-seung

Feast on these hunks of prime Korean beefcakes who have been showing off their toned physiques on screen and social media.

K-drama actor Nam Goong-min, Running Man host Kim Jong-kook, reality dating show Single's Inferno's Cha Hyun-seung, boy band BTOB's Minhyuk and OG oppa Rain have been leaving their fans simultaneously thirsty and drooling over their hot bods.

Not only do they bare their washboard abs and bulging biceps in photo shoots, but some also share behind-the-scenes looks at how those muscles were honed, uploading video clips of them doing punishing reps at the gym, grunting a lot and sweating it out.

As the saying goes, if you have it, flaunt it.

Incredible bulk

Nam Goong-min